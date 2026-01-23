Watch Live

TRAFFIC CHAOS M6 Chaos Clears After Trailer Collision at Junction 10

  • Updated: 00:22
  • , 23 January 2026

11.15 pm update: Traffic has finally been released on the M6 southbound at Junction 10 in the West Midlands after a smash involving a car and a jackknifed trailer brought the motorway to a standstill.

What Happened?

  • The crash involved a car and a trailer that jackknifed, blocking lanes.
  • Location: M6 southbound, within Junction 10 – between Walsall and Wolverhampton.
  • Emergency services rushed to the scene to deal with the incident.

Delays Hit Commuters

The collision caused significant disruption, forcing traffic to stop completely. Exhausted drivers were left waiting in long queues during peak hours. Authorities thanked motorists for their patience as the situation was cleared.

Traffic Restored

Good news for frustrated travellers – traffic has been released and is now flowing again. Stay tuned for further updates on road conditions in the West Midlands.

Recommended for you

618960984_1469469911847021_5242480716461450002_n
SAFER ONLINE First Ever Online Safety Act Conviction in Staffordshire: Man Jailed for Teen Abuse
Screenshot 2026-01-22 at 10.42.55
MOVED IN Asylum Seekers Move Into Former Military Camp in East Sussex
Humber-Rescue
PERSON RESCUED Heroic Lifeboat Crew Rescue Person from Icy Humber Waters
Screenshot 2026-01-22 at 11.18.03
POLICE CONCERNS Police Race to ID Mystery Woman Spotted in Birmingham

Must READ

LETTERS AFTER HIS NAME Hastings Shoplifter Slapped with Tough Criminal Behaviour Order
MURDER INVESIGATION 15-Year-Old Schoolboy Stabbed to Death in Surrey Park
DANGEROUS PREDATOR Drug Dealer Who Trafficked Three Teens Jailed and Slapped with 10-Year Slavery Order
RAISING FUNDS Family of Student Found Dead on Christmas Day Launch Charity Fundraiser
Two Men Charged Over Keyless Car Theft Conspiracy in West Kent
PUBLIC TIP OFF Knife Seized and Suspect Charged in Gillingham Standoff
PALACE CREAPER Man Jailed After Sneaking Into Kensington Palace Twice Before Christmas
TRICKY SEARCH Drug Dealer Jailed for Hiding Cocaine in Car Dashboard
WATER DANGER Speedboat Driver Who Hit Teen Kayaker Gets First Jail Sentence Under New Safety Law
HARROWING CRIMES Ex-Doctor Faces 45 Sex Charges Involving Children and Adults

BREAKING

FIRST PICTURE Shock as Man Found Dead on Wolverhampton School Grounds

More For You

CRISP AND DRY Drugs Stash Found in Air Fryer During Police Bust
FLAT BLAZE Six Crews Battle Blaze in Chadwell St Mary Flat
FLU SCARE Bird Flu Fear After 21 Dead Swans Found in Berkshire
HORRIFIC CRIMES Crowborough Man Jailed for 13 Years Over Horrific Child Sex Crimes

More From UK News in Pictures

VILE OFFENDER Lancashire Paedophile Snared After Fleeing to Australia
TRAGIC POINTLESS LOSS Man Guilty of Manslaughter in Shocking Swindon Knife Death
MASKED GANG £1 Million Raid Shock in Nottinghamshire Family Home
DRUGS HAUL Maidstone Man Nabbed Dealing Drugs from Garden Shed
RAPE PROBE Police Hunt Witnesses After Shocking Lambeth Rape
BLUE BADGE SCAM Council Warns Football Fans as Investigation Reveals Dead People’s Blue Badges Being Used
BRUTAL ATTACK Failed Asylum Seeker Jailed for Brutal Rape in Taxpayer-Funded Hotel
EMERGENCY DIVERSION HGV Clips Low Bridge and Overturns in Keighley
CRIME GANG JAILED Eight Flintshire Drug Dealers Banged Up in Major Crackdown
How Bola Alloys Are Shaping the Look of UK Cars 
TRAIN PROBE LAUNCHED Train crashes into crane in Spain — another blow after deadly pile-ups
UNDER FIRE Labour under fire as 29 councils delay elections, millions of voters hit
The Growing Use Of Digital Identity Checks Across UK Online Services
REWARD ON OFFER New Appeal to Solve 38-Year-Old Murder of Young Woman in Merseyside
MEDICAL EMERGENCY Man Rushed to Hospital After Emergency Call in Upminster
TRIBUTES PAID Tragic Loss in Bolton: Family Pays Heartfelt Tribute

More From UKNIP

STILL ON THE CARDS Home Office Sparks Fury with Crowborough Army Camp Asylum Plan
FACES STONING Taliban Arrest Afghan Woman for Secret Taekwondo Classes – Faces Possible Stoning
BARBARIC ABUSE Tewkesbury Woman Jailed for 20 Years of Modern Slavery Abuse
NOT THE BRIGHTEST MOVE Three Cable Thieves Busted in Birmingham City Centre
error: Content is protected !!