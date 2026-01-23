11.15 pm update: Traffic has finally been released on the M6 southbound at Junction 10 in the West Midlands after a smash involving a car and a jackknifed trailer brought the motorway to a standstill.

What Happened?

The crash involved a car and a trailer that jackknifed, blocking lanes.

Location: M6 southbound, within Junction 10 – between Walsall and Wolverhampton.

Emergency services rushed to the scene to deal with the incident.

Delays Hit Commuters

The collision caused significant disruption, forcing traffic to stop completely. Exhausted drivers were left waiting in long queues during peak hours. Authorities thanked motorists for their patience as the situation was cleared.

Traffic Restored

Good news for frustrated travellers – traffic has been released and is now flowing again. Stay tuned for further updates on road conditions in the West Midlands.