M6 Drugs Bust: Man Jailed Over £4m Cocaine Haul

A driver caught smuggling £4 million worth of cocaine on the M6 has been slammed with a nine-year jail term after a joint National Crime Agency (NCA) and police crackdown.

Massive Cocaine Stash Found in Van

Stephen Phillips, 56, from St Helens, was pulled over by Cheshire Police traffic officers on 16 October 2025. Searching his van, officers uncovered three cardboard boxes. Inside two of them, they found blocks of suspected Class A drugs.

Forensic tests confirmed the haul was 40kg of cocaine, with a street value topping £4 million.

Arrest and Court Sentence

Phillips, believed to be headed home at the time, was arrested and taken into custody at a Merseyside police station. Charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine, he pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court on 24 November 2025.

Today, the court sentenced him to nine years behind bars.

Police Praise Team Effort in Major Bust