M6 SHUT Both Ways All Weekend for £60m Rail Bridge Project – Plan Your Route NOW!

The M6 motorway is completely CLOSED in both directions all weekend between junctions 39 (Shap) and 40 (near Penrith). Starting 8pm on January 2 until 5am January 5, drivers face total gridlock as engineers tear down and replace the ageing £60million Clifton Bridge.

This is the first of two weekend shutdowns this month, with another closure planned from January 9 to 12. The 60-year-old bridge is being swapped out for a state-of-the-art 427ft-long, 4,200-tonne giant to boost the Carlisle-London rail route on the busy West Coast Main Line.

Expect Traffic Hell & Rail Mayhem

About 50,000 vehicles use this M6 stretch daily – expect snarls despite quieter January weekends. Rail services on the West Coast Main Line will also suffer severe disruptions during works.

Steve Mason, Programme Delivery Manager: “Kirkby Stephen will take the brunt of diverted traffic during the day, while Clifton and Shap will see more impact at night. We’re spreading the traffic burden to keep disruption down.”

Skanska Rail Director James Corker added:

“We’ve run detailed 4D digital rehearsals to nail the old bridge removal and new bridge installation. We’re extremely confident of sticking to schedule.”

How to Beat the Diversions

Northbound: Exit M6 junction 39, take the A6, rejoin M6 at junction 40 via Kemplay roundabout.

Exit M6 junction 39, take the A6, rejoin M6 at junction 40 via Kemplay roundabout. Southbound HGVs: Leave M6 at junction 40, divert east on A66 to Scotch Corner, then head south on A1(M).

Leave M6 at junction 40, divert east on A66 to Scotch Corner, then head south on A1(M). Other Southbound Traffic: Exit at junction 40, follow A66 east to Brough, then A685 south to rejoin M6 at junction 38 via Kirkby Stephen.

Local resident Stewart Hannan from Eamont Bridge said: “The bridge has got to be put in. It’s just something we have to put up with.”

Good news for drivers: Tebay Services will stay open throughout the closures.

Network Rail’s Major Upgrade on Track

William Brandon, Project Manager at Network Rail, outlined the ambitious plan:

“We’re not just replacing the bridge — over 80km of overhead lines are being renewed and signalling systems modernised. This upgrade will boost reliability and speed on this crucial rail corridor. Passengers should check National Rail Enquiries before travelling.”

Don’t get caught out this January – plan your journey around the M6 shutdown now and avoid the carnage!