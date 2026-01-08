M62 Shut Both Ways After Lorry Blaze Between J21 Milnrow and J22 Saddleworth

The M62 is completely closed in both directions between junction 21 (Milnrow) and junction 22 (Saddleworth) following a lorry fire.

Emergency Services Battle Blaze

Firefighters and emergency crews are on site tackling the blaze. The incident has caused major disruption on this busy motorway stretch.

Delays Expected Until Friday Morning

National Highways warns the closure won’t be cleared until at least 11pm tonight. Expect delays well into the early hours of Friday, 9 January, as normal traffic flow is unlikely to return before then.

Drivers Urged to Find Alternatives

Motorists are strongly advised to avoid the area if possible. Leave extra time for your journey and seek alternative routes to dodge the hold-ups.