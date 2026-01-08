Watch Live

HGV BLAZE M62 Shut Both Ways After Lorry Blaze Between J21 Milnrow and J22 Saddleworth

  • Updated: 22:06
  • , 8 January 2026
M62 Shut Both Ways After Lorry Blaze Between J21 Milnrow and J22 Saddleworth

The M62 is completely closed in both directions between junction 21 (Milnrow) and junction 22 (Saddleworth) following a lorry fire.

Emergency Services Battle Blaze

Firefighters and emergency crews are on site tackling the blaze. The incident has caused major disruption on this busy motorway stretch.

Delays Expected Until Friday Morning

National Highways warns the closure won’t be cleared until at least 11pm tonight. Expect delays well into the early hours of Friday, 9 January, as normal traffic flow is unlikely to return before then.

Drivers Urged to Find Alternatives

Motorists are strongly advised to avoid the area if possible. Leave extra time for your journey and seek alternative routes to dodge the hold-ups.

Recommended for you

Storm Goretti Set to Slam Kent with Fierce Winds and Torrential Rain
DANGER TO LIFE Storm Goretti Set to Slam Kent with Fierce Winds and Torrential Rain
live-updates-as-heathrow-terminal-5-station-evacuated-with-train-lines-blocked-1767887133-expiqe
FIRE ALERT Heathrow Terminal 5 Station Evacuated After Fire Alarm Sparks Chaos
Serious Crash Shuts A303 in Wiltshire Both Ways
SERIOUS COLLISION Serious Crash Shuts A303 in Wiltshire Both Ways
Gritters Roll Out Overnight as Freezing Temps Hit the Roads
GALES ON THE WAY Gritters Roll Out Overnight as Freezing Temps Hit the Roads

Must READ

Man Jailed for Rape in Taunton Park
CHILLING ATTACK Man Jailed for Rape in Taunton Park
Sussex Police Hunt Man Over Lewes Assault
VIOLENT BRAWL Sussex Police Hunt Man Over Lewes Assault
Holocaust Memorial Bench Dumped in Salford Lake in Shocking Act of Vandalism
OUTRAGE Holocaust Memorial Bench Dumped in Salford Lake in Shocking Act of Vandalism
Storm Goretti Wreaks Havoc: Airport Runway Shut Amid 99mph Winds and Red Warnings
Growth of online slots coverage within Londón and Kent news
Growth of online slots coverage within Londón and Kent news
Homeless Turned Away From Paid Hotel Rooms in Freezing Manchester
SHAMEFUL Homeless Turned Away From Paid Hotel Rooms in Freezing Manchester
Leon Bangura Found Guilty of Teen’s Murder in Norwich Knife Horror
DRUG TURF WAR Leon Bangura Found Guilty of Teen’s Murder in Norwich Knife Horror
Bin Lorry Blaze Sparks Alarm in Leckhampstead
BATTERY FIRE WARNING Bin Lorry Blaze Sparks Alarm in Leckhampstead
Man Busted Hiding in Bush with Cigarette Claims He Was Just "Sleeping" in Freezing Cold
FORTY WINKS Man Busted Hiding in Bush with Cigarette Claims He Was Just “Sleeping” in Freezing Cold
Latvian National, 22, Jailed for Brutally Stabbing Man Who Defended Girlfriend
HISTORY OF ABUSE Latvian National, 22, Jailed for Brutally Stabbing Man Who Defended Girlfriend

More For You

Man Busted for New Year’s Day Break-In at Rochester Restaurant
CAUGHT BY CAMERA Man Busted for New Year’s Day Break-In at Rochester Restaurant
Predatory Rapist’s Life Sentence Upheld After Horrific Attack on Schoolgirl
LIFE SENTANCE Predatory Rapist’s Life Sentence Upheld After Horrific Attack on Schoolgirl
Brutal Broadmoor Attack Lands Tate Modern Balconyer in More Trouble
HOSPITAL ATTACK Brutal Broadmoor Attack Lands Tate Modern Balconyer in More Trouble
Community Rallies to Support Jamie and Eden After Rare Cancer Diagnosis
RARE CANCER Community Rallies to Support Jamie and Eden After Rare Cancer Diagnosis

More From UK News in Pictures

The Afternoon in Birmingham When a Street Art Festival Brought Strangers Together
The Afternoon in Birmingham When a Street Art Festival Brought Strangers Together
Royal Mail Van Chase Brings A259 Traffic to a Crawl Near Roedean
SPECIAL DELIVERY Royal Mail Van Chase Brings A259 Traffic to a Crawl Near Roedean
Family's Heartbreak After Tragic Mix-Up in Rotherham Crash
PAY TRIBUTE Family’s Heartbreak After Tragic Mix-Up in Rotherham Crash
Cyclist Airlifted After Cardiac Arrest in Wiltshire Countryside – UKNIP
SERIOUS INJURIES Man in his 30s seriously injured in horror A303 crash
Finsbury Park Sex Attack: Police Release Suspect Image
TUBE ATTACK Finsbury Park Sex Attack: Police Release Suspect Image
Judge Greenlights Adoption of Abandoned East London Baby
FROZEN Judge Greenlights Adoption of Abandoned East London Baby
Child Rescued from Hornchurch Country Park Riverbank
PULLED FROM THE WATER Child Rescued from Hornchurch Country Park Riverbank
Two 16-Year-Old Girls Arrested After Double Stabbing in Erith
LOCKED UP Teen Sentenced After Shocking Nursery Attack
Border Force Busts Major Wildlife Smugglers, Snags 250+ Endangered Creatures
CRACK DOWN Border Force Busts Major Wildlife Smugglers, Snags 250+ Endangered Creatures
Three-Vehicle Smash Clogs A2 Watling Street Eastbound
LONG DELAYS Three-Vehicle Smash Clogs A2 Watling Street Eastbound
Manhunt Launched After Convicted Killer Vanishes from Open Prison
NATIONWIDE MANHUNT Manhunt Launched After Convicted Killer Vanishes from Open Prison
Rachel Reeves Torn Apart Over £26bn Tax Hike U-Turn
COOKING THE BOOKS Chancellor Rachel Reeves to Rescue Pubs Drowning in Sky-High Bills
Storm Goretti: Met Office Hits Red Alert for Cornwall with 'Danger to Life' Winds
RED WEATHER WARNING Storm Goretti: Met Office Hits Red Alert for Cornwall with ‘Danger to Life’ Winds
How To Make Long Flights Feel Easier
How To Make Long Flights Feel Easier
Six Men Charged Over War Memorial Plaque Theft in Chatham
STEALING FROM THE DEAD Six Men Charged Over War Memorial Plaque Theft in Chatham
Girl Fatally Injured in Tooting Bec Road Crash

BREAKING

DRIVER ARRESTED Girl Fatally Injured in Tooting Bec Road Crash

More From UKNIP

Man, 25, Admits Attempted Murder of Army Officer Outside Barracks
ATTEMPT MURDER RAP Man, 25, Admits Attempted Murder of Army Officer Outside Barracks
Missing Man Alert: Devizes Police Desperate to Find James, 34
FIND JAMES Missing Man Alert: Devizes Police Desperate to Find James, 34
Court Round-Up: Bromley and Bexley Magistrates Hear Child Image, Stalking, Theft, and Exposure Cases
POLICE STRIKE Canterbury Burglar Caught Red-Handed and Charged in Record Time
A Man From Swindon Has Been Found Guilty Of Raping A Woman In 2016
HORROR SMASH Life-changing crash: 89-year-old admits careless driving after smashing into two kids at pedestrian crossing in Swindon
error: Content is protected !!