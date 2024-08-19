 Machete Mayhem: Brutal Home Invasion Rocks East Kilbride

By visiting our site, you agree to our privacy policy regarding cookies, tracking statistics, etc.

UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Machete Mayhem: Brutal Home Invasion Rocks East Kilbride

Police Hunt Two Suspects After £120,000 Robbery in Chichester

Teenagers Arrested in Dudley with Firearms Seized

Portslade Resident Jailed for Violence at Brighton Protest

A suspect has been charged with the murder of a woman in Dartford

Home Breaking Machete Mayhem: Brutal Home Invasion Rocks East Kilbride

Machete Mayhem: Brutal Home Invasion Rocks East Kilbride

written by Home Of Uk News In Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Machete Mayhem: Brutal Home Invasion Rocks East Kilbride

In a shocking and brutal display of violence, a gang of armed thugs launched a savage home invasion in Whinfell Gardens, East Kilbride, in the early hours of the night. The attackers, reportedly wielding machetes and other weapons, left two men seriously injured, one of whom was brutally disfigured and had his hand severed during the horrific incident.

The gang stormed the residence, demanding money and terrorizing the occupants in what has been described as a calculated and barbaric act. Emergency services rushed to the scene, and both victims were taken to the hospital for urgent treatment. The extent of their injuries has left the community in shock and fear.

Residents have expressed deep concern about the rising tide of violent crime in the area. “This kind of barbarism doesn’t just happen overnight. It’s a wake-up call for all of us,” said one resident who wished to remain anonymous. “If this can happen here, where are we safe?”

The attack has sparked outrage and calls for stronger action from Scotland’s authorities to tackle the growing issue of violent crime. “This is lawlessness at its worst,” said another local. “We need more protection and tougher measures to prevent our communities from descending into chaos.”

Police Scotland has launched an investigation and is appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. Detectives are working to track down the perpetrators and determine whether the attack was targeted or part of a broader criminal operation.

This was an incredibly violent and traumatic incident for those involved,” said a Police Scotland spokesperson. “We are doing everything we can to identify and apprehend those responsible. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families.”

As the investigation continues, the attack serves as a grim reminder of the dangers lurking in even the quietest of neighbourhoods. Community leaders are urging vigilance and cooperation with law enforcement to prevent further tragedies.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, or to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

Post Views: 283

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

READ NEXT:

Dover port entrance is closed by inflate Britain protesters
Convicted Brighton stalker may have more victims
Man Jailed for Multiple Counts of Rape of a Young person
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious incident which resulted in the death of a man
A man has died after a fatal stabbing in Lambeth.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an incident in Dartford
Seven Migrants Thrown from Overloaded Dinghy in Boulogne Amid Dangerous Channel Crossing Attempt
Breaking

Firefighters Battle Blaze at Somerset House in Central London

Major Operation in Gravelines Prevents Over 420 Migrants from Crossing the English Channel after cat and mouse game
A suspect is to appear in court charged with making a false bomb threat in Dover
Teen Arrested Following Stabbing of Army Chaplain in Galway Barracks
Eight people have been convicted for their involvement in the murder of Levi Kent in Gosport
Couple Jailed for Raping and Sexually Abusing 18-Year-Old Woman
Shooting in Sheffield Leaves Six Injured, Including Five Children Aged Seven to 15
Breaking

Bus Collides with Car and Crashes into Scaffolding on Jeffery Street Gillingham

Hundreds of Border Force Officers at Heathrow to Strike from 31 August
Man Shot by Police Officer in Surrey Village Dies
Knatchbull Road Shooting: Teenager Hospitalised After Harlesden Gun Attack
Firefighters Rescue Six Adorable Ducklings from Storm Drain in Biggin Hill
Fire at Derelict Building in Sheerness Treated as Suspicious
French Police Injured in Violent Clashes with Migrants on Dunkirk Beach
Forger Who Made False Identity Documents for Crime Gangs Jailed
Moving wall art tributes for ‘keen’ gymnast, 9, killed in South East London bus crash
Breaking

Two people have been charged with terrorism offences following a proactive investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command

Breaking

French Military Police Halt Small Boat Crossing Attempt as Migrant Operations Intensify

Appeal to find missing woman from Chatham
Sussex News: Stolen Bike in Brighton Belongs to Young Woman with Disability
Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Rattles Los Angeles Area
Man Dies at Gaming Centre on High Street North-East Ham Despite Emergency Resuscitation Efforts
11-Year-Old Girl and 34-Year-Old Woman Stabbed in Leicester Square; Suspect in Custody
Train Journey Between Treherbert and Cardiff Central Halted Due to Youth Disturbance
Single Post Template

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Man Found Dead at Lewisham Home as Woman Charged with Murder
Child Dies in Trampoline Park Horror as Police Probe ‘Unexplained’ Death
Suspected Historic Munition Prompts Large-Scale Evacuation in Newtownards
Major Escalation in Migrant Violence in Northern France: Police and Locals Targeted
Police Braced for Potential Clashes as Anti-Immigration Protests and Counter-Demonstrations Take Place in Bournemouth
Man Taken to Hospital After Being Rescued from River Thames Near Erith
Breaking

Teenage girl missing from Maidstone

Breaking

Alert from DWP: Benefit Payments May Arrive Early Due to August Bank Holiday

Breaking

French Authorities Rescue 98 Migrants in the English Channel, Some Refuse Assistance

Breaking

Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Leicester Square Stabbing Incident

RECOMMENDED

Maria Duma was last seen near a bus stop at Bluewater shopping centre on Sunday
French Police in Tense Standoff with Migrant Boats in the English Channel
A suspect has appeared in court charged with carrying out a serious assault in Folkestone
Three Men Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Brutal Murder of Emmanuel Nyabako in Leeds
Two Migrants Hospitalised After Double Shooting at Calais Migrant Camp, French Police Launch Manhunt
Preliminary Report: Earthquake Near Hama, Syria – Magnitude Yet to Be Determined
Breaking

Two More Charged in Southport and Liverpool Disorder, Total Rises to 24

Breaking

Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Individuals in Connection with Rotherham Disorder

Breaking

First Picture of Captin Danilo Santos Romano from crashed Voepass flight that claimed 62

Breaking

Two Devon Men Jailed for Brutal Assault Outside Newton Abbot Pub

Breaking

Six far-right protests to be held in London including one at the Reform UK HQ

Breaking

Former Labour Councillor Remanded in Custody for Encouraging Violence at Walthamstow Protest

Breaking

Man Sentenced to Two Years and Four Months in Prison for Carrying Knife Near Southport Vigil

Breaking

Man Jailed for Threatening to Burn Down Asylum Hotel Using His Own Name on Twitter

Breaking

Residents Advised to Close Windows and Doors Due to Residential Fire in Faversham

Breaking

Statue of Virgin Mary Destroyed at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wembley Amid Ongoing UK Unrest

Breaking

Man Jailed for Facebook Comment Amid UK Riots

Breaking

Fire at Ruislip Waitrose: Bench Fire Spreads to Store Property

Breaking

Met Police Officer Charged with Misconduct for Sharing ‘CCTV Images of Woman Being Raped’

Breaking

Firefighters Respond to Third Blaze at Sandown’s Derelict Ocean Hotel in One Week

Breaking

French Authorities Rescue 98 Migrants in the English Channel, Some Refuse Assistance

Breaking

Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Leicester Square Stabbing Incident

Breaking

Maria Duma was last seen near a bus stop at Bluewater shopping centre on Sunday

Breaking

French Police in Tense Standoff with Migrant Boats in the English Channel

Top Stories