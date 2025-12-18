Machete-Wielding Knife Carrier Jailed After Daring Supermarket Chase

Watch Live

A young man caught red-handed with a machete during a dramatic foot chase through a Nottingham supermarket car park has been locked up for four years.

Blade Swing in Front of Shoppers

On 9 May 2025, Nottingham knife crime officers on patrol in Radford Road, Hyson Green, spotted two young men and tried to engage them. As the officers approached in a marked police car, both suspects bolted down the steps towards the Asda store.

Twenty-year-old Jordan Bazuna didn’t just run — he brandished a machete from his trouser leg and threw away a man bag. In full view of shoppers, Bazuna swung the deadly blade backwards at one pursuing officer. Fortunately, the officer slowed in time and wasn’t hurt.

Drugs, Cash and More Knives Found

Bazuna dropped the machete near parked cars while fleeing and was promptly detained. Police recovered the weapon and found heroin wraps, cannabis, and cash inside the discarded bag. A search of his flat on Constance Street uncovered even more evidence of drug dealing.

Sentenced for Knife Possession and Drug Supply

Bazuna pleaded guilty to possessing a blade in public and possession with intent to supply heroin at Lincoln Crown Court on the day his trial was due to start. On 16 December, Nottingham Crown Court sentenced him to four years in a young offender institution.

Teen Caught with Knife Gets Youth Rehab Order

The other suspect, a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named, was also found carrying a knife hidden in his waistband. He admitted possession of a knife in public and received a youth rehabilitation order at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on 18 June 2025.

