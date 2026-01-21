A transgender woman facing serious child sex charges was found dead hours after her Portsmouth home was attacked. The coroner has ruled the death a suicide.

Maddison Wilson’s Tragic End

Maddison Wilson, 37, previously known as Mark Anthony Charles Wilson, underwent gender reassignment surgery in November 2024. She was due in court on 26 February 2025, charged with raping a girl under 13 and causing a girl to engage in sexual activity in Hull. She also faced charges of sexual assault and causing a boy to engage in sexual activity in Southampton.

Distress Call Before Death

On 13 February 2025, Maddison’s brother, Wolfie Wilson, received a panicked call from her. She sounded “panicked and breathing hard and heavy,” saying a neighbour had smashed her window.

Coroner Details Harrowing Final Hours

Maddison was found dead on 14 February at Castle Field, just hours after the attack on her home. Hampshire Senior Coroner Christopher Wilkinson said the incident caused her to flee “in a very frightened and distressed state.”