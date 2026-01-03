Watch Live

IT WAS DEADLY Maduro Nabbed in Dead of Night by US Delta Force – Trump Watched Like TV

  • Updated: 16:42
  • , 3 January 2026
Maduro Nabbed in Dead of Night by US Delta Force – Trump Watched Like TV

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife were snatched from their beds by a US Delta Force team in a lightning raid. President Donald Trump watched the operation live, describing it as “like watching a television show.” The captured couple was whisked away to New York, where they’ll face serious narco-terrorism charges.

Swift Strike: Maduro Flown to NYC for Trial

Trump told Fox & Friends, “If you’d have seen the speed, the violence — it was an amazing thing.” He confirmed the elite forces struck multiple sites across Venezuela, including three in Caracas, without initial casualties. Maduro and his wife were flown out on the USS Iwo Jima and are set to stand trial in New York City.

Speaking to The New York Times at 4:30am, Trump bragged, “A lot of good planning and a lot of great troops. It was a brilliant operation, actually.” On consulting Congress, he said, “We’ll discuss that.”

Drug Charges & High-Stakes Prison Cell Await Maduro

Maduro faces a slew of charges including Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation, and possession of illegal weapons. The indictment, originating from the Southern District of New York, now includes new weapons charges.

Attorney General Pam Bondi: “He will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts.”

Sources reveal Maduro may be held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center — the same jail as celebrities Sean “Diddy” Combs and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Global Outcry and Venezuelan Fury

  • Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab accused the US forces of killing innocent civilians, calling the raid a “criminal terrorist attack.”
  • Vice President Delcy Rodríguez demanded “proof of life” for Maduro and his wife, fearing worst.
  • Venezuelan officials slammed the raid as “cowardly and imperialist.”
  • Russia condemned what it called a breach of international law, demanding immediate clarification.
  • International bodies scramble for emergency talks amid the diplomatic fallout.

Just days earlier, Maduro insisted on peace in an interview, claiming, “The American people should know they have a friendly, peaceful people here.” Reports said he’d been moving frequently to dodge US capture.

What Next? Trump Plans Press Conference at Mar-a-Lago

Senator Mike Lee confirmed the US air strikes over Caracas were part of the arrest mission. Despite Maduro’s show of military strength, US forces met little resistance.

Trump plans a full briefing at Mar-a-Lago, scheduled for 11:30am ET Saturday. The dramatic capture of a sitting leader while he slept – with Trump watching live – marks a jaw-dropping moment in world affairs.

Questions swirl around Trump’s casual remarks about the “speed” and “violence” of the raid – likening it to a TV spectacle. Meanwhile, the thought of Maduro sharing a jail cell with US celebrities adds a bizarre twist.

 

