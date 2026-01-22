Watch Live

DRUGS HAUL Maidstone Man Nabbed Dealing Drugs from Garden Shed

  16:01
  22 January 2026

A Maidstone drug dealer’s garden shed became his prison after cops caught him red-handed. Jake Everts was slammed with a hefty jail term for running his illegal trade right at home.

£25,000 in Cash and Drugs Found Stashed in Shed

On 22 July 2025, police swooped on Everts’ Hubbards Lane property in Loose following reports of a disturbance. A quick search revealed a trove of cocaine, cannabis, a staggering £25,000 in cash, scales, and money counting machines — all tucked away in his garden shed.

 

 

Everts, 34, was nabbed on the spot.

Desperate Move: Tossed Phone Tried to Hide Evidence

During the raid, officers heard a phone ringing outside the shed. It’s thought Everts chucked the phone out the window to cover up damning proof of his drug dealings.

Justice Served: Three and a Half Years’ Jail Time

He faced charges for possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs, plus possession of criminal property — the seized cash. Everts pleaded guilty and on 15 January 2026, Maidstone Crown Court locked him up for 3 years and 6 months.

Detective Constable Rohan Gupte said: “Everts thought his shed was the perfect crime hub because he believed he wouldn’t get caught. He was shocked when we turned up.”

“Despite his attempts to hide evidence, it was clear illegal activity was going on.”

“We will keep hunting drug dealers across Kent, ensure they face justice, and seize any profits made illegally.”

