A Maidstone drug dealer’s garden shed became his prison after cops caught him red-handed. Jake Everts was slammed with a hefty jail term for running his illegal trade right at home.

£25,000 in Cash and Drugs Found Stashed in Shed

On 22 July 2025, police swooped on Everts’ Hubbards Lane property in Loose following reports of a disturbance. A quick search revealed a trove of cocaine, cannabis, a staggering £25,000 in cash, scales, and money counting machines — all tucked away in his garden shed.

Everts, 34, was nabbed on the spot.

Desperate Move: Tossed Phone Tried to Hide Evidence

During the raid, officers heard a phone ringing outside the shed. It’s thought Everts chucked the phone out the window to cover up damning proof of his drug dealings.

Justice Served: Three and a Half Years’ Jail Time

He faced charges for possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs, plus possession of criminal property — the seized cash. Everts pleaded guilty and on 15 January 2026, Maidstone Crown Court locked him up for 3 years and 6 months.