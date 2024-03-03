Maintenance Works Prompt Nightly Closures at Dartford Crossing

Commuters and travellers planning to use the Dartford Crossing during the first weekend of March should be aware of scheduled closures affecting parts of the crossing. From Friday, March 1, until Monday, March 4, certain sections of the Dartford Crossing will be closed to facilitate essential maintenance and resurfacing works.

The closures primarily affect the Northbound East Tunnel and the A282 Southbound to A2 Eastbound Link road during nighttime hours, between 10pm and 5.30am. Additionally, the Northbound West Tunnel will see closure on Saturday night, spanning the same hours.

The Dartford Crossing, a vital road link spanning the River Thames between Dartford in Kent and Thurrock in Essex, is subject to periodic maintenance to ensure its continued safety and functionality for motorists.

Detailed Closure Schedule:

Friday, March 1 – Saturday, March 2: A282-Southbound: Closure of the A282 Southbound to A2 Eastbound Link road from 11pm to 5.30am for resurfacing works. A282 Northbound: Closure of the Dartford Crossing East Tunnel from 11pm to 6am for maintenance.

Saturday, March 2 – Sunday, March 3: A282 Northbound: Closure of the Dartford Crossing West Tunnel from 10pm to 5.30am for maintenance.

Sunday, March 3 – Monday, March 4: A282 Northbound: Closure of the Dartford Crossing East Tunnel from 10pm to 5am for maintenance.



During these closures, diversions will be in place via local authority roads and the National Highways network to minimize disruption and guide motorists safely through alternate routes. However, travellers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, considering potential delays and utilizing alternative crossings if necessary.

While every effort will be made to adhere to the published closure schedule, it’s important to note that circumstances such as poor weather conditions may necessitate adjustments to the planned works.

The management team overseeing the Dartford Crossing maintenance works advises all road users to stay informed of any updates or changes to the closure schedule and to exercise caution while travelling in the vicinity of the affected areas.