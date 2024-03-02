BBC’s beloved period drama Call the Midwife is gearing up to deliver a stunning finale for its thirteenth series, promising viewers a rollercoaster of emotions as one of its main characters bids farewell to the streets of Poplar.

Fans of the show will be in for a shock as Trixie Franklin, portrayed by the talented Helen George, is poised to depart from her role as a midwife in Nonnatus House. Trixie, a fan favourite and one of the original members of the cast, is expected to embark on a journey to New York in a bid to mend her marriage to businessman Sir Matthew Aylward.

While Trixie’s departure may leave fans with a sense of finality, sources close to the production hint that actress Helen George will not be departing the BBC drama permanently. Insiders suggest that George is set to return to the set for the upcoming series 14, slated to begin filming this spring.

However, Trixie’s husband Matthew, played by Olly Rix, is not anticipated to make a return to Call the Midwife. In the recent episode, Matthew’s decision to move to New York for business opportunities left Trixie facing a difficult choice about her future.

Despite Matthew’s absence, Rix has hinted that there may be a possibility for his character to make a comeback, stating that “the door has been left open” for Matthew to return to Poplar in the future.

As the series 13 finale approaches, viewers can expect a dramatic conclusion as Trixie grapples with her decision to join her husband in New York. The episode is rumoured to end with a poignant phone call between Trixie and Matthew, hinting at a new chapter in their relationship.

In addition to Trixie’s departure, the finale will also explore the backstory of Miss Higgins, shedding light on her life in India. Show creator Heidi Thomas teased that fans will learn more about Miss Higgins’ past, adding another layer of depth to the beloved character.

Call the Midwife airs on Sundays at 8 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, promising a captivating and emotional finale for series 13.