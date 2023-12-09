Major Collision on M25 Anticlockwise Causes Road Closure and Heavy Traffic

Traffic Disruption at J3 M20 J1 (Swanley Interchange) Following Collision

The M25 anticlockwise has been closed due to a significant traffic accident near J3 M20 J1, commonly known as the Swanley Interchange. The incident, which occurred earlier today, has caused considerable congestion, extending to J4 (Orpington).

Details of the Incident

Time of Closure : The road has been closed since around 11:10 this morning, following the accident.

: The road has been closed since around 11:10 this morning, following the accident. Traffic Impact: There is currently queueing traffic due to the closure, with significant delays for commuters and travellers in the area.

Diversion in Place

To alleviate traffic congestion and provide alternate routes for drivers, a diversion has been set up via the exit and entry slips.

Motorists are advised to follow the diversion signs and plan their journeys accordingly, allowing extra time for potential delays.

Emergency Services Response

Emergency services are at the scene, and efforts are underway to clear the accident and reopen the road as quickly and safely as possible.

The nature and severity of the accident, along with the number of vehicles involved, have not been disclosed at this time.

Travel Advice

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible and seek alternative routes.

Those needing to travel through the affected area should stay informed about the latest traffic updates and follow guidance from traffic management and law enforcement officials.

Ongoing Situation