Major Crash Shuts A30 in West Cornwall

A serious collision involving a police car and two vehicles has closed the A30 at Connor Downs, West Cornwall, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Emergency Crews Rush In

Devon & Cornwall Police were alerted just before 8pm on Sunday, 7 December. The smash happened between Roseworthy and Mar Lane, injuring several people. Ambulance teams are currently treating those hurt at the scene.

Road Closed, Traffic Chaos Ensues

The A30 is fully closed from St Erth Roundabout to the Hayle bypass while emergency crews clear the wreckage. Motorists face heavy delays and major disruption in the area.

Police Seek Witnesses

Police urge anyone who saw the crash to come forward. Contact them via their website or call 101 quoting log 701 07/12/25.