major escalation in migrant violence in northern france: police and locals targeted

Northern France is witnessing a significant escalation in migrant violence, with police officers and local residents increasingly becoming targets of attacks. The latest incident occurred yesterday morning in Grand-Fort-Philippe, near Dunkirk, when a large group of migrants turned violent during a police operation to arrest a suspected people smuggler.

The violence erupted as police attempted to stop a vehicle driven by a man suspected of smuggling migrants. The suspect was reportedly transporting life jackets and other marine equipment commonly used in inflatable migrant boats. As officers moved to detain the suspect, who resisted arrest and engaged in a violent struggle, dozens of migrants, prevented from launching their boat, joined in the attack on the police.

The disorder quickly escalated, with migrants setting fires that required firefighters to respond. Additionally, three vehicles owned by local residents were severely damaged during the chaos.

This incident marks the second consecutive morning of violence in the area. On Monday, another large group of migrants, frustrated by police efforts to stop their boat launch, targeted residents, damaging a dozen vehicles. The escalating tensions have left many in the town deeply concerned about their safety.

“The situation is turning into a guerrilla war,” said Sony Clinquart, the mayor of Grand-Fort-Philippe. “People are deeply concerned.” He added that residents regularly report seeing large groups of hostile young men gathering outside their homes. “There used to be compassion for these people,” the mayor noted. “Now there’s just a mixture of anger and fear and a desperate need for something to be done.”

Local officials have reached out to the French Prime Minister’s office, urging stronger and more coordinated action to address the growing crisis. In recent weeks, police reinforcements from Lille and Valenciennes have been deployed to bolster the presence on the ground.

The violence isn’t limited to clashes with police and locals. Rival migrant groups and people smugglers have also been involved in violent confrontations. In April, a migrant was stabbed to death at the Loon Plage camp near Dunkirk during a dispute between people smugglers and migrants. Additionally, groups of migrants have frequently clashed over attempts to board boats without paying smugglers. Earlier this year, a migrant arrived in Dover with stab injuries following a confrontation with smugglers on a French beach.