Major Explosion and Fire at Treforest Industrial Estate, Rhondda Cynon Taf thought to be Oil filled Electrical Power Station

A major incident has unfolded at the Treforest Industrial Estate in Rhondda Cynon Taf following an explosion and subsequent fire outbreak. Emergency services, including police, fire brigades, and ambulances, swiftly converged on the scene to manage the crisis.

South Wales Police confirmed their presence at what they described as a “serious incident” on Severn Road, Treforest. In an official statement released on Wednesday evening, they advised the public: “The roads around the Industrial Estate are currently closed and are expected to remain as such for some time. Please avoid the area.”

The scale of the emergency response is substantial, with at least 11 fire service vehicles and several ambulances sighted at the location. Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board has placed its emergency departments on high alert due to the incident. The public has been urged to avoid attending A&E unless it is “absolutely necessary,” a measure to ensure that resources are available for those directly affected by the incident.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion, strong enough to cause vibrations in nearby buildings. Charlotte Preen, a FAW football coach, recounted her experience during a training session close to the site, stating, “The building shook, and a lot of moisture came from the ceiling. It was very strong.”

Photos and videos from the scene depict huge plumes of smoke and the extensive efforts of emergency services. The fire’s intensity was such that smoke was visible from a considerable distance, indicating the severity of the blaze.

As of now, the situation remains active, with emergency services continuing their efforts to contain the fire and ensure public safety. The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, and further investigations will follow.