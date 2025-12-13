Major Fire Breaks Out at Addenbrooke’s Hospital Car Park

A major incident has been declared after a serious fire erupted at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridgeshire.

30+ Firefighters Battle Blaze on Second Floor

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they are tackling a fire involving multiple vehicles on the second floor of Car Park One at Addenbrooke. Over 30 firefighters, including crews from neighbouring services and specialist units, are actively working at the scene.

Crews Race to Contain Fire, Area Closed Off

Firefighters are doing all they can to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further. Authorities urge the public to avoid the area and seek alternative routes while the emergency unfolds.

No Injuries Reported So Far

Thankfully, there are no reports of injuries at this stage. The situation remains ongoing as crews continue their efforts.