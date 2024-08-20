Major Fire Breaks Out at Deepdene Point, South East London: Seventy Firefighters Battle Tower Block Blaze

A major fire has engulfed the top floor of a residential building at Deepdene Point, Dacres Road in South East London. The fire, which broke out around 3:40 pm on Tuesday, August 20, has resulted in large plumes of thick, acrid black smoke billowing from the 8th floor of the property. Witnesses described the flames as fierce, with smoke visible from several miles away.

major fire breaks out at deepdene point, south east london: sixty firefighters battle blaze

The London Fire Brigade has dispatched around seventy firefighters and ten fire engines to tackle the blaze. Specialist appliances have also been deployed to support the operation. Emergency services, including the London Ambulance Service’s Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), an ambulance, an officer, and a rapid response paramedic, have been sent to the scene.

Police have set up road closures in the vicinity, and the public and drivers are being advised to avoid the area. Local residents near the scene of the fire, particularly those in adjacent buildings, are being urged to keep their windows and doors closed due to the thick smoke.

major fire breaks out at deepdene point, south east london: sixty firefighters battle blaze

The fire has led to significant disruption, and emergency services are continuing to work to contain the flames and prevent further damage. As of now, there are no confirmed reports of casualties, but the situation is ongoing.

A spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade stated that a full investigation will be carried out once the fire has been brought under control. Further updates are expected as the situation develops.