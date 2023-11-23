Major Fire Breaks Out Near Reading Town Centre

A significant fire erupted near Reading town centre today, generating large plumes of smoke that were visible across the area. The fire, which was first reported after 11 am on Thursday, November 23, is believed to have originated from a building site close to Station Hill, not far from where a similar incident occurred in July 2023.

The exact location of the fire remains uncertain, but early indications suggest it is near the Station Hill development site in the town centre. There are no immediate reports of injuries, but authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Images and videos shared on social media platforms depict the severity of the fire. Witnesses have reported seeing large clouds of black smoke billowing into the sky and spreading across Reading, contributing to a sense of alarm in the town.

Emergency services are on the scene, working tirelessly to control and extinguish the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and investigations will follow once the immediate threat is neutralized.

Residents and businesses in the vicinity have been advised to take precautions, including closing windows and doors to avoid smoke inhalation. Local authorities are also directing traffic away from the area to facilitate emergency operations and to ensure public safety.

This incident has caused considerable concern among Reading residents, especially given its proximity to a previous fire in the area earlier this year. The repeated nature of these incidents has raised questions about safety measures at local construction sites.

The community is urged to stay away from the affected area and to follow the guidance of emergency services. Local news outlets and social media channels are providing continuous updates, and the public is encouraged to stay informed about the situation.

The focus remains on the safety of the residents and the swift containment of the fire. The Reading community stands together in responding to this emergency, hoping for a quick resolution without any casualties or significant damage.