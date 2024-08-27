 Major Fire Engulfs Dagenham Block of Flats: 225 Firefighters Respond, Residents Evacuated

Information is sought after a man was reported missing from Canterbury

Superyacht Captain Under Investigation Following Fatal Sinking Off Sicily

‘No Whites’ Graffiti in Birmingham Investigated by Police

Dagenham Flat Block Fire: More Than 200 Firefighters Rescue Over 80 Residents as Investigation Begins

Dagenham Residents Devastated After “Nightmare” Fire Destroys Flat Block

Major Fire Engulfs Dagenham Block of Flats: 225 Firefighters Respond, Residents Evacuated

written by Home Of Uk News In Picturesuknip247
Major Fire Engulfs Dagenham Block Of Flats: 225 Firefighters Respond, Residents Evacuated

A major fire broke out in the early hours of Monday morning at a block of flats on Freshwater Road in Dagenham, prompting a large-scale response from the London Fire Brigade. Forty fire engines and around 225 firefighters were deployed to tackle the blaze, which affected the entire building, including scaffolding and the roof. The fire was declared a major incident as emergency crews raced against time to evacuate residents and bring the flames under control.

Swift Emergency Response

The London Fire Brigade was first alerted to the fire at 2:44 a.m. Fire crews arrived at the scene within minutes, with the first crew on-site at 2:49 a.m., followed by a second crew and an aerial appliance within six minutes.

London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe praised the swift actions of the firefighters, who operated under extremely dangerous conditions to rescue residents and prevent the fire from spreading further.

“We declared a major incident to focus our resources on the fire, which has now been stood down,” Commissioner Roe said. “I am immensely grateful to the crews and officers who operated in the most dangerous conditions to rescue people and bring the incident under control despite being faced with a significant building failure.”

Evacuations and Rescues

More than 80 people were evacuated from the building, with firefighters leading residents to safety. The rescue operation included 20 individuals who firefighters rescued, some of whom were provided with fire escape hoods. These hoods offer up to 15 minutes of clean, filtered air in smoke-filled environments, allowing individuals to remain safe until they can be rescued or reach safety.

Four people were treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews, and two were taken to the hospital. Thankfully, all residents have been accounted for.

Challenges Faced

The building, which had known fire safety issues, presented significant challenges for firefighters. The Brigade’s Control Officers handled 16 emergency calls, providing critical fire survival guidance using their Fire Survival Guidance App, which helped ensure accurate and timely communication between Control and the firefighters on the ground.

New equipment, including drones and turntable ladders reaching up to 64 meters, was deployed to provide incident commanders with a vantage point and deliver water onto the fire from above. This cutting-edge technology played a crucial role in the firefighting efforts.

Community Support and Investigation

A rest centre was established at Beacontree Health and Leisure Centre, where London Fire Brigade officers, community support teams, and other partners are stationed to provide ongoing support to affected residents. Firefighters will remain on the scene throughout the day, continuing their operations and monitoring the site for any potential flare-ups.

The London Fire Brigade has launched a full investigation into the cause of the fire. Commissioner Roe acknowledged the concerns surrounding the building’s fire safety issues, which will be a key focus of the investigation.

“This was a very dynamic and challenging incident, and we know there will undoubtedly be concerns around the fire safety issues present within the building,” Commissioner Roe said. “Our thoughts are with all those who have been affected, and we will remain present in the local community throughout the coming days to provide support where needed.”

A Collaborative Effort

Fire crews from Dagenham, Ilford, Romford, Barking, and other surrounding fire stations contributed to the firefighting efforts. The major incident was officially stood down at 11:03 a.m., with the fire declared under control by 11:13 a.m.

Commissioner Roe also extended his gratitude to the firefighters, Control Officers, fire safety officers, and support staff for their hard work in resolving the incident, as well as to the community partners who provided critical support during the operation.

As the investigation continues, the London Fire Brigade is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the affected residents and addressing the fire safety concerns that this incident has brought to light.

