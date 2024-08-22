major fire incident at high rise building in slough prompts massive emergency response

A major fire has broken out in a high-rise building on the High Street in Slough, triggering a large-scale emergency response. Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to the incident shortly after midnight on Thursday morning, with 12 fire engines currently at the scene as the firefighting operation continues.

The blaze, which has engulfed a multi-storey building, has led to the evacuation of residents as firefighters work to bring the situation under control. Road closures have been implemented in the area, and members of the public are being urged to avoid the vicinity to allow emergency services to manage the scene safely.

In addition to Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service, firefighters from the London Fire Brigade and Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service have been called in to provide support. The extent of the fire is still being assessed, and crews are working tirelessly to prevent further spread within the building.

As of now, the cause of the fire remains unknown, and it is unclear if anyone has been seriously injured. Emergency services are on-site conducting search and rescue operations to ensure that all residents have been safely evacuated. Medical teams are also on standby to assist anyone in need of care.

Local authorities are coordinating with fire and rescue services to manage the situation, and they are advising residents and visitors to avoid the High Street and surrounding areas until the situation is fully under control.

This is a developing story, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available. We have reached out to Berkshire Fire and Rescue for additional details on the ongoing incident.