A major incident has been declared in Shropshire after a sinkhole appeared by a canal in the Chemistry area of Whitchurch.

Emergency Services Rush to Scene

Multiple emergency teams are on site, coordinating through the Shropshire Tactical Co-ordination Group (TCG). The response involves fire crews and other agencies working together to manage the situation.

No Casualties But Residents Helped

So far, there are no reports of injuries. Residents in the area are receiving support from the fire service as the response continues.

Avoid the Area – Use Alternate Routes

Authorities have urged the public to stay clear of the affected zone and find alternative routes. Updates will be provided as the situation develops.