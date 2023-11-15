Major Incident Declared Residents Ordered to Leave Their Homes

Residents of Barton House in Bristol were urgently evacuated from their homes today due to a serious and immediate structural issue. It is estimated that around 400 residents were instructed to leave their apartments immediately.

In response to this situation, council workers are currently going door to door to inform the residents about the evacuation order. However, according to a statement posted by the union ACORN on social media platform X, residents, including many ACORN members, have not been given a reason for the evacuation. Concerns have been raised regarding the lack of information provided to the affected residents, with emergency services directing questions to the Bristol City Council.

ACORN has also reached out to the council for clarification but has yet to receive a response. The union is actively engaged in advocating for the rights and well-being of the residents during this challenging time.