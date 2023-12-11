Major Landslip on the Isle of Wight Leads to Road Closure and Emergency Evacuations

A significant landslide in the Bonchurch area, near Shanklin and Ventnor, has led to emergency evacuations and the closure of a key road on the Isle of Wight. The incident, which unfolded around 21:30 on Sunday, has raised serious concerns for the safety of residents and the integrity of properties in the vicinity.

Residents were alerted to the landslide near Leeson Road, close to the Devil’s Chimney and the area known as The Landslip. The movement has reportedly caused substantial damage, completely destroying the garden of at least one property in the area.

The National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter from Bournemouth was dispatched to assess the scale of the landslide from above. Island Echo reports that the police have begun evacuating residents, with officers conducting door-to-door visits in the affected area.

As a precautionary measure, Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary has closed Leeson Road in both directions. This closure disrupts the arterial route between Shanklin and Ventnor, with the road shut between Bonchurch Shute and Shanklin. Consequently, Southern Vectis Route 3 buses cannot serve stops between Daish Hotel and Chimney Steps until further notice.

The Isle of Wight Council’s Emergency Planning team, who are on the scene, confirmed that several properties are being evacuated. A temporary shelter is expected to be established shortly. The Council’s homelessness team is on standby to provide assistance if needed.

Among those evacuated is an elderly woman and her dog, who expressed her shock and uncertainty about returning to her property in the future.

Incident Commander Inspector Mark Radford of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed that officers are evacuating all properties between Bonchurch Shute and Smugglers Haven on the sea side of the road, as well as some properties off Bonchurch Shute below. The landslip is reportedly still active and moving, raising fears that the extent of the damage could increase overnight. More than 20 homes are currently being evacuated, with one property losing an estimated 40 meters of garden.

A temporary place of shelter at Daish’s Hotel in Shanklin has been established for those affected. Staff are working diligently to find accommodation for evacuated residents and assist with other needs.

The full extent of the situation is expected to become clearer at first light, with further updates anticipated throughout Monday.