Major M1 Crash: Drivers Trapped in Multi-Lane Smash Near Shepshed Leicestershire

Chaos on the M1 northbound at junction 23 near Shepshed Reports confirm a serious multi-lane collision has left people trapped inside a car involved in the collision.

Location and Impact

Incident on M1 Northbound, between J23 Shepshed and J23A Long Whatton

Multiple lanes blocked due to the crash

Emergency services on the scene handling trapped passengers

What We Know So Far

The crash, involves at least one vehicle with multiple occupants trapped inside. Details about other vehicles involved remain unclear.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and expect significant delays as rescue efforts continue.