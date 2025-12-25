Major M27 Demolition Makes Huge Strides in Junction Upgrade

Massive Work Underway on M27

Huge progress is being made on the demolition of part of the M27 motorway. The work, aimed at a major upgrade of Junction 10, involves removing around 24,000 cubic metres of material — equivalent to filling 10 Olympic-sized swimming pools. This vital work is happening while the motorway remains closed between junctions 9 and 11.

Christmas Day Demolition Blitz

By 3:30am on Christmas Day, the entire motorway surface had been stripped away after crews kicked off work in the early hours. The demolition will continue overnight and through tomorrow, keeping the momentum going to meet tight deadlines.

Junction 10 Upgrade Will Improve Traffic Flow

The Hampshire County Council-led project will transform Junction 10. Currently, traffic can only enter and exit one direction at the junction. When complete, the upgrade will allow access both ways, easing congestion and improving journeys for thousands of drivers.

This demolition phase is a crucial step, as it will create space for a new underpass to be moved into position, further boosting the junction’s capacity and safety.