Major Rescue Underway After Several People Go Missing Off Yorkshire Coast

  • Updated: 19:18
  • , 2 January 2026
Major Rescue Underway After Several People Go Missing Off Yorkshire Coast

A dramatic rescue mission is in full swing after multiple people went missing in freezing, treacherous sea conditions near Withernsea, East Riding of Yorkshire.

Emergency Crews Battle “Horrendous” Seas

Reports came in just after 3pm of swimmers struggling in the icy waters off the popular seaside town. Lifeboats, a plane, and a helicopter are combing the rough waters, with RNLI crews, Humberside Police, Ambulance Service, and Fire and Rescue teams all on high alert.

Hornsea Inshore Rescue described the sea conditions as “horrendous.” Lifeboats have struggled to launch amid towering three-metre waves smashing the slipway, making rescue efforts dangerous and difficult.

“Called out, unable to launch lifeboat due to horrendous conditions… three metre waves breaking on our slipway which would knock the tractor and trailer sideways off the ramp,” the rescue service said.

Bitter Weather Makes Search a Nightmare

Local eyewitness Darrin Stevens described the scene as “bitter” and “freezing.” The bitter arctic chill gripping the UK adds to the peril, with temperatures plunging below freezing and strong winds battering the area.

“It’s just blue lights, wall-to-wall from one side to the other. It’s not a good place to be in the sea,” Stevens told the BBC.

Coastguard teams confirmed a full-scale search operation is underway with rescue helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, and lifeboats from Withernsea, Hornsea, and Bridlington. Mountain rescue units and air ambulance are also assisting at the scene.

Authorities Urge Public to Stay Clear

Humberside Fire and Rescue has urged locals and visitors to steer clear of the central promenade in Withernsea to avoid hindering emergency services. A spokesperson said:

“There are emergency vehicles around the central promenade area of Withernsea. We ask if people can avoid this area if at all possible and to take care because emergency vehicles will be moving in the area.”

The nearby Alexandra hotel is reportedly providing free shelter and drinks to the first responders as crews battle the brutal conditions to save those in trouble.

Arctic Freeze Fuels Dangerous Sea Conditions

This rescue comes amid a harsh arctic freeze sweeping across the UK, bringing plummeting temperatures, widespread frost, ice, and the risk of snow showers. The Met Office has issued amber and yellow weather warnings, warning the public to take extreme care, especially near exposed coastlines.

The ongoing dangerous weather and rough seas make the rescue operation one of the most challenging in recent times.

