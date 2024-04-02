Major Road Closure Following Collision Involving HGV and Car on A249 in Kent

Northbound Carriageway Shut Down Between Bobbing and Key Street

A serious road traffic collision involving a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) and a car has resulted in the closure of the A249 northbound in Kent, causing significant disruption for commuters. The incident, which occurred between the B2006 junction in Bobbing and the A2 junction at Key Street, prompted swift action from emergency services and highway authorities.

Kent Police alerted National Highways to the collision at approximately 07:45, prompting the closure of the affected stretch of the A249. The closure is expected to remain in place for an indefinite period as authorities work to clear the scene and investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Diversion Routes Advised

In light of the closure, road users travelling northbound are urged to follow diversion routes indicated by hollow diamond symbols on local road signs. The recommended diversion route directs motorists to exit the A249 at Key Street roundabout, proceeding onto the northbound Sheppey Way towards Bobbing. From there, drivers can rejoin the A249 northbound via the Bobbing intersection.

Plan Ahead and Allow Extra Journey Time

With no estimated reopening time provided, commuters are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys. Those affected by the closure may wish to consider alternative routes or delay their travel plans until the road reopens. National Highways encourages road users to stay informed by visiting the traffic information website, utilizing travel apps, or accessing regional Twitter feeds for the latest updates on the situation.

Contact National Highways for Further Information

For further information and real-time updates, road users can visit the National Highways website at www.trafficengland.com or contact the 24/7 contact centre team at 0300 123 5000. National Highways emphasizes the importance of staying informed and taking necessary precautions to ensure safe and efficient travel amidst the ongoing disruption caused by the road closure.

As authorities work diligently to resolve the situation and reopen the A249 northbound, motorists are urged to exercise patience and caution while navigating alternative routes. The safety and well-being of all road users remain the top priority as efforts continue to restore normal traffic flow along the affected stretch of the A249 in Kent.