Major Search and Rescue Operation Near Kingsdown Following Reports of Person Drifting in Water

Coordinated Efforts by Lifeboats and Coastguard in Rescue Mission

A significant search and rescue operation was launched on Sunday mid-morning following reports of a person seen drifting in the water near the old rifle range at Kingsdown, wearing black clothing and last observed moving towards Deal in the English Channel.

Details of the Operation

The operation involved Walmer Lifeboat and the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter Rescue 163

A Coastguard CRTs (Coastal Rescue Teams)from Deal and Langdon was also dispatched to assist from the shore.

Timeline of Events

The person was reported to be drifting in the water near the old rifle range at Kingsdown.

The sighting indicated the individual was moving towards the Deal area.

Response and Coordination

Emergency services responded promptly to the report, deploying resources both at sea and from the shore.

The coordinated effort aimed to locate and rescue the individual as quickly as possible.

Current Status

At the time of reporting, the search is ongoing, with teams scouring the area in and around the last known location of the individual.

The condition and identity of the person in the water are still unknown an Ambulance has also been dispatched to meet the lifeboat and rescue helicopter to assist.

Public Advisory

Local authorities have advised the public to stay clear of the area to allow emergency services to conduct their operation efficiently.

Residents and visitors in the vicinity are urged to report any relevant information they may have to assist in the search.

Community Concern

The incident has caused concern among the local community, with hopes for a swift and safe resolution.

The professionalism and dedication of the search and rescue teams have been commended.

Further Updates