Major Search and Rescue Operation Near Kingsdown Following Reports of Person Drifting in Water

Coordinated Efforts by Lifeboats and Coastguard in Rescue Mission
A significant search and rescue operation was launched on Sunday mid-morning following reports of a person seen drifting in the water near the old rifle range at Kingsdown, wearing black clothing and last observed moving towards Deal in the English Channel.
Details of the Operation
- The operation involved Walmer Lifeboat and the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter Rescue 163
- A Coastguard CRTs (Coastal Rescue Teams)from Deal and Langdon was also dispatched to assist from the shore.
Timeline of Events
- The person was reported to be drifting in the water near the old rifle range at Kingsdown.
- The sighting indicated the individual was moving towards the Deal area.
Response and Coordination
- Emergency services responded promptly to the report, deploying resources both at sea and from the shore.
- The coordinated effort aimed to locate and rescue the individual as quickly as possible.
Current Status
- At the time of reporting, the search is ongoing, with teams scouring the area in and around the last known location of the individual.
- The condition and identity of the person in the water are still unknown an Ambulance has also been dispatched to meet the lifeboat and rescue helicopter to assist.
Public Advisory
- Local authorities have advised the public to stay clear of the area to allow emergency services to conduct their operation efficiently.
- Residents and visitors in the vicinity are urged to report any relevant information they may have to assist in the search.
Community Concern
- The incident has caused concern among the local community, with hopes for a swift and safe resolution.
- The professionalism and dedication of the search and rescue teams have been commended.
Further Updates
- Updates on the search and rescue operation will be provided as more information becomes available.