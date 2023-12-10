Today: December 10, 2023

Major Search and Rescue Operation Near Kingsdown Following Reports of Person Drifting in Water

walmer lifeboat

Coordinated Efforts by Lifeboats and Coastguard in Rescue Mission

A significant search and rescue operation was launched on Sunday mid-morning following reports of a person seen drifting in the water near the old rifle range at Kingsdown, wearing black clothing and last observed moving towards Deal in the English Channel.

Details of the Operation

  • The operation involved Walmer Lifeboat and the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter Rescue 163
  • A Coastguard CRTs (Coastal Rescue Teams)from Deal and Langdon was also dispatched to assist from the shore.

Timeline of Events

  • The person was reported to be drifting in the water near the old rifle range at Kingsdown.
  • The sighting indicated the individual was moving towards the Deal area.

Response and Coordination

  • Emergency services responded promptly to the report, deploying resources both at sea and from the shore.
  • The coordinated effort aimed to locate and rescue the individual as quickly as possible.

Current Status

  • At the time of reporting, the search is ongoing, with teams scouring the area in and around the last known location of the individual.
  • The condition and identity of the person in the water are still unknown an Ambulance has also been dispatched to meet the lifeboat and rescue helicopter to assist.
Public Advisory

  • Local authorities have advised the public to stay clear of the area to allow emergency services to conduct their operation efficiently.
  • Residents and visitors in the vicinity are urged to report any relevant information they may have to assist in the search.

Community Concern

  • The incident has caused concern among the local community, with hopes for a swift and safe resolution.
  • The professionalism and dedication of the search and rescue teams have been commended.

Further Updates

  • Updates on the search and rescue operation will be provided as more information becomes available.

