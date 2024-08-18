 Male Rape Investigation Underway in Manchester: Charity and Police Collaborate

Manhunt Underway in Spain After 11-Year-Old Boy Killed on Football Pitch

Elderly man found dead in a Lewisham home died due to ‘blunt force trauma’

Fulwell Residents on Edge as Night Gang Epidemic Continues

Officers are appealing for help to find a man reported missing in Canterbury

Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team is currently investigating a disturbing series of rapes that have occurred in Manchester city centre. The investigation is being supported by We Are Survivors, a leading charity that provides support for male victims and survivors of sexual violence in the area.

A 47-year-old man has been remanded in custody and charged with 12 offences, including multiple counts of rape, sexual assault, and theft. The suspect is believed to have targeted intoxicated men over several months, from February to July 2024, preying on vulnerable individuals in central Manchester. After sexually assaulting the victims, the suspect allegedly stole their personal belongings.

The arrest was made on July 21, 2024, following an extensive investigation. Greater Manchester Police have worked closely with We Are Survivors to provide support to the victims involved and to ensure that they receive the necessary care and assistance during this difficult time.

Officers who are leading the investigation stated: “We take these incidents extremely seriously, and our priority is to bring justice to the victims. We are committed to ensuring that those responsible for such heinous acts are held accountable. We urge anyone with further information to come forward and help with our ongoing investigation.”

We Are Survivors has also emphasized the importance of raising awareness and providing a safe space for male survivors of sexual violence to come forward and seek help. The organization is working alongside the police to ensure that the victims are supported throughout the legal process.

Greater Manchester Police have urged anyone who may have witnessed suspicious behaviour in the city centre or who has any information related to these incidents to contact them. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are continuing to appeal for any potential witnesses to come forward.

The suspect is set to appear in court for further proceedings in the coming weeks.

