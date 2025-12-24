Man, 23, Charged with Murder in Small Heath Stabbing Death

Tragic Kill on Swanage Road

A man was found critically injured on Swanage Road, Small Heath, at around 6:40pm on Saturday, 20 December. Kiirpaal Nhian, 29, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Suspect Nabbed and Charged

Police quickly made an arrest. Abdou Sillah, 23, from Birmingham, was detained on suspicion of murder and possession of a knife. He has now been formally charged and is remanded to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on 26 December.

Ongoing Murder Inquiry

The investigation continues, and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information should contact police via Live Chat or call 101, quoting log 3826 of 20 December.