ATTEMPT MURDER RAP Man, 25, Admits Attempted Murder of Army Officer Outside Barracks

  • Updated: 12:09
  • , 8 January 2026
Man, 25, Admits Attempted Murder of Army Officer Outside Barracks

 

Knife Attack Outside Brompton Barracks

A 25-year-old man has pleaded guilty to attempting to murder an Army officer in uniform near his barracks in Kent.

Anthony Esan admitted stabbing Lieutenant Colonel Mark Teeton repeatedly in Sally Port Gardens, close to Brompton Barracks in Chatham, on July 23, 2024.

Esan appeared via video-link at Maidstone crown-court/" title="Crown Court" rel="nofollow">Crown Court from Broadmoor Hospital, wearing a blue and white jumper. He made no other comment except to confirm charges of attempted murder and possession of two bladed weapons.

 

Heroic Wife Saves Husband’s Life

Lt Col Mark Teeton, seriously injured in the stabbing, was present in court to hear the guilty plea.

Witnesses say Esan ran up behind the officer, pulled him to the ground, and stabbed him repeatedly before fleeing on a moped. Two knives were found at the scene with three more on the getaway bike.

Teeton’s wife, Eileen, rushed outside to save him, tackling the attacker and likely preventing further harm. Her desperate cries were captured on a neighbour’s doorbell camera.

Eileen is a member of the Military Wives Choir, famed for their ITV appearances and the inspiration behind the hit film Military Wives.

Community Rallies Behind Injured Officer

Since the attack, multiple delays occurred due to Esan’s mental health evaluations and his fitness to stand trial.

 

Sentencing for Esan is scheduled for February 9-11 at Maidstone Crown Court.

A GoFundMe page launched for Lt Col Teeton and his family has raised nearly £50,000, with public figures like comedian Al Murray showing support. Murray wrote on social media:

“Lt Col Mark Teeton RE ran in aid of @CombatStress for the D-Day 80th anniversary. Here’s the link to sponsor him and show support at this horrendous time for him and his family.”

Brompton Barracks: Heart of Military Engineering

Brompton Barracks is the HQ of the British Army’s 1 Royal School of Military Engineering Regiment.

Lt Col Teeton, a chartered engineer with extensive military service since 2001, was serving as a course manager in the Corps of Royal Engineers.

Locals describe Eileen as a cherished community figure, regularly involved in local activities and the military wives’ choir.

This brutal attack shocked the military community and highlighted the bravery of Teeton’s wife, who stepped in to protect her husband from a potentially fatal assault.

