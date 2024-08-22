Man, 28, Charged with Attempted Murder After Nine-Year-Old Girl Stabbed in Dorset Flat

A 28-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a nine-year-old girl was brutally stabbed in a block of flats in Christchurch, Dorset. The incident took place at Gilder Close around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, leaving the community in shock.

The young girl, who was attacked in her home, remains in the hospital where she is receiving treatment for her injuries. Her condition has not been disclosed, but medical staff are providing ongoing care and monitoring her recovery.

The man, also from Christchurch, was swiftly arrested at the scene and has been formally charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon. He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court today.

Ongoing Investigation

In addition to the arrest, a woman in her 50s was detained on suspicion of assisting an offender. However, after further investigation, she has been released without charge. Police have not disclosed her connection to the incident.

The stabbing has left the tight-knit community of Christchurch reeling, and police have increased their presence in the area to provide reassurance and continue their inquiries. Authorities are urging local residents to approach officers with any information or concerns they may have.

Police Statement

Detective Chief Inspector Aimee Schock, of BCP CID, issued a statement regarding the investigation:

“After enquiries carried out by detectives, we liaised with the Crown Prosecution Service who authorised the charges. There will continue to be an increased policing presence in the coming days and we would urge anyone to approach an officer with information or concerns. I would like to thank the community for their ongoing support.”

The authorities have praised the cooperation of the local community during this difficult time, and they remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of the area as the investigation continues.

A Community in Shock

The violent attack on such a young child has shaken the Christchurch community, with residents expressing their disbelief and horror at the events that unfolded. Gilder Close, normally a quiet residential area, is now the focus of an intensive police investigation as officers work to piece together the details of the incident.

The girl’s family has not made any public statements, and they are asking for privacy as they navigate this traumatic ordeal. Community leaders have expressed their support for the family and have called for calm and solidarity as police continue their work.

As the suspect faces court, the community’s thoughts are with the young girl and her family, hoping for her full recovery and justice for this heinous crime.