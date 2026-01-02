Man, 51, Dies After Being Pulled From Sea Near Brighton Pier

A tragic New Year’s Day ended in heartbreak as a 51-year-old man from Kettering, Northamptonshire, was found dead in the sea near Brighton Palace Pier.

Emergency Services Rush To Rescue

HM Coastguard was alerted just after 10am on Thursday, January 1st. Rescue teams, including Brighton RNLI’s inshore lifeboat, Sussex Police, ambulance crews, and an air ambulance, scrambled to the scene west of the pier.

Despite their rapid response and desperate efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

RNLI Issues Cold Water Safety Warning

Following the incident, the RNLI reminded the public about the serious dangers of winter swimming.

Cold water shock can catch swimmers off guard.

can catch swimmers off guard. Weather conditions may change quickly, creating hazardous situations.

may change quickly, creating hazardous situations. Those new to open-water swimming are urged to seek medical advice , especially if they have heart conditions.

, especially if they have heart conditions. Always check the sea conditions before entering the water.

Police Confirm No Suspicious Circumstances

A police spokesperson confirmed the coroner has been notified and said the death is not being treated as suspicious.