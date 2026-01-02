Man, 61, Shot Dead by Armed Police After Norfolk Car Crash Named

Gun Drama on Norfolk’s A11 Ends in Deadly Police Shooting

Tony Keeble, 61, from Thetford, was shot dead by armed officers after a car crash and reports he was armed with a handgun. The chaos unfolded on London Road, Thetford, just after 8.25pm on Sunday, December 28, following a collision between a car and a Mercedes van.

Police were called shortly after 9pm when witnesses said a man had fled the scene carrying a firearm.

Police Confront Suspect, Fatal Shots Fired

Officers found Keeble on the side of the A11. He was told twice to drop the weapon. Moments later, two armed police fired a single shot, hitting him in the chest and abdomen.

Despite emergency first aid and paramedics rushing to the scene, Keeble was pronounced dead at once.

Weapon Recovered, Probe Underway

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed a firearm, reportedly not police-issued, was recovered from the scene. Investigators are now reviewing bodycam and dashcam footage.

“We understand incidents like this cause public concern, especially locally. We’re conducting a robust, independent investigation to establish the full circumstances,” said IOPC Director Amanda Rowe. “We have contacted Mr Keeble’s family, who request privacy during this difficult time.”

Officers involved are treated as witnesses. So far, no evidence points to any breach of professional standards.

What’s Next?