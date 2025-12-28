Watch Live

POLICE PROBE Man, 66, Dies After Pub Punch-Up as Police Arrest 36-Year-Old on Murder Suspicion

  • Updated: 00:14
  • , 28 December 2025
Tragic Death After Village Pub Incident

David Darke, 66, has died just four days after being punched outside a village pub. The incident happened on December 21 outside The Crown Inn in Appleby Magna, Leicestershire.

36-Year-Old Arrested on Murder Charges

Leicestershire Police initially arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. The suspect has since been re-arrested and now faces suspicion of murder.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Police were called to the scene around 9.45pm last Sunday. The victim sustained a serious head injury and later died at Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre on Saturday.

“The initial investigation resulted in us identifying several witnesses and examining CCTV from the area,” Detective Inspector Kevin Hames said. “Those inquiries will continue and the suspect will be re-interviewed by detectives. It is an extremely difficult time for Mr Darke’s family and specialist officers are supporting them.”

Officers urge anyone who was in Church Street that night and hasn’t spoken to police to come forward with information.

Support for Family and Ongoing Investigation

Specialist officers are currently supporting the family through this tragedy. Police continue to appeal for witnesses to aid their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leicestershire Police.

