Man, 67, Dies After Being Pulled From Sea in Massive Yorkshire Rescue

A major rescue mission unfolded off the Yorkshire coast today as emergency crews raced to find people in trouble in the sea near Withernsea. Tragically, a 67-year-old man was pulled from the water but later died at the scene.

Urgent Search and Rescue Launched

Humberside Police were first alerted at 3.10pm on Friday to reports of people struggling in the sea. A huge multi-agency response swung into action, involving ambulance, police, fire services, the coastguard, and local volunteer rescue teams.

HM Coastguard deployed a search and rescue helicopter and a fixed-wing aircraft while the RNLI, York Ambulance Service, fire crews, and an air ambulance joined the frantic efforts. Despite these efforts, the man was found unconscious and sadly died shortly after rescue. Authorities said his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Ongoing Search Amid Freezing Conditions

Searches continue for others who may still be in the water. Earlier, HM Coastguard confirmed they were looking for two missing people, but the exact number remains unclear. Temperatures near the coast are expected to drop below freezing overnight, complicating rescue efforts.

Local volunteer group Hornsea Inshore Rescue revealed they were unable to launch their lifeboat due to hazardous three-metre waves crashing against the slipway — conditions so severe they stopped them from even attempting to launch their tractor and trailer.

“Called out, unable to launch the lifeboat due to horrendous conditions,” the group said on social media. They had also cancelled a New Year’s Day public swim, citing unsafe sea conditions.

Warnings and Advice to the Public

Humberside Police have urged the public to steer clear of the Withernsea area to allow emergency services to work freely. Humberside Fire added: “There are emergency service vehicles around Central Promenade. Please avoid the area and take extra care as emergency vehicles are moving.”

The cold snap forced East Riding of Yorkshire council to activate a severe weather protocol as crews battle the elements to save lives.

Tragedy Hits Again on New Year’s Day

This comes just days after a 51-year-old man died after getting into difficulty during a New Year’s Day swim in Brighton – a grim reminder of the dangers of wild waters in winter.

The Yorkshire rescue is ongoing as authorities continue their desperate search along the east coast. Locals are warned to stay away and keep safe from treacherous sea conditions.