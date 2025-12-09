Stabbing Horror in Quiet Devizes

A shocking stabbing rocked Elizabeth House in Devizes on the evening of December 3. A man was seriously injured and rushed to hospital with stab wounds.

Stephen West Arrested and Charged

Wiltshire Police acted fast, arresting 74-year-old Stephen West from Elizabeth House. He’s now charged with attempted murder and locked up, awaiting trial at Salisbury Crown Court on January 7, 2026.

Community on Edge as Investigation Continues

The serious charge highlights the brutal nature of the attack that has shaken this usually peaceful town. Police investigations are ongoing as justice looms.