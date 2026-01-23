Yogesh Parmar Arrested After Police Spot Vehicle

Yogesh Parmar, 35, appeared before Swansea Crown Court charged with a series of violent, controlling, and sexual offences. Parmar was arrested on June 17, 2025, after police tracked his vehicle. Officers had to restrain and handcuff him as he became aggressive during the arrest in Swansea.

Stalking and Harassment Evidence Laid Bare

Detective Constable Lauren Williams revealed in court that phone records showed Parmar made numerous calls from a withheld number to the complainant. The data revealed five calls on March 4, twelve calls on March 8, and a staggering 32 calls on March 18, 2025. When confronted, Parmar admitted, “It is possible, yes”, that he made the calls.

Alleged Abuse and Disturbing Video Evidence

The jury also heard claims the complainant found a secret second phone at their Rosehill Terrace home, sparking suspicions of infidelity. She told police that Parmar forced her into a car against her will. Chilling video footage showed Parmar revving his car engine while the terrified complainant repeatedly pleaded to put on her seatbelt during a trip to Aberystwyth. Parmar told the court he was “very confused” at the time and “trying to make sense of the situation.”

Physical Assault and Intimidation Alleged

The complainant testified that Parmar struck her four times in the face after she suspected more cheating at their Mount Pleasant Square residence. She did not take photos because Parmar was “very possessive” of her phone. Tensions soared during the trial as the complainant became visibly distressed on the stand. The judge ordered a break, reprimanding defence lawyer Mr Leathly for “harsh and indirect” questioning.

Mr Leathly slammed Parmar’s character, telling the court: “He is not a man of good character, of course.” The jury also heard that Parmar has a prior stalking conviction from August to November 2022.

The trial is ongoing.