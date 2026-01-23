A Swindon man has pleaded guilty to an astonishing 48 sexual offences against his former wife. Philip Young, 49, now living in Enfield, faced Winchester Crown Court on January 23.

Grotesque List of Charges

Young admitted to multiple disturbing crimes, including:

11 counts of rape

11 counts of administering a substance to overpower for sex

14 counts of voyeurism

7 counts of assault by penetration

4 counts of sexual assault

1 count of publishing an obscene article

However, Young denied charges related to making and possessing indecent images of children and extreme pornographic images. Those offences will be tried separately in October at Winchester Crown Court.

Police Praise Victim’s Heroic Bravery

“I want to pay tribute to her for her incredible bravery throughout this process,” said Detective Superintendent Geoff Smith, the Senior Investigating Officer. “She continues to be supported by specially trained officers.” “Thanks to the relentless work of our investigation team and the Crown Prosecution Service, Young will face justice for his appalling crimes.” “As the case continues, it’s inappropriate to comment further.”

Prosecutor Confirms Strong Case

James Foster of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Philip Young has pleaded guilty to 48 serious sexual offences against his former wife, Joanne Young.” “We worked closely with Wiltshire Police to build a compelling case, leading to today’s guilty pleas.”

Others in Court

Several others appeared at Winchester Crown Court on related charges:

Norman Macksoni, 47, denies rape and possessing extreme images.

Dean Hamilton, 47, charged with rape, assault by penetration, and sexual assault; not yet arraigned.

Connor Sanderson Doyle, 31, denies assault by penetration and sexual assault.

Richard Wilkins, 61, denies rape and sexual assault.

Mohammed Hassan, 37, denies sexual assault.

The full legal saga is set to continue with further court appearances later this year.