Man Admits to Killing Jack Jermy-Doyle in Preston Altercation

In a tragic incident that occurred in Preston last year, a man has admitted to the manslaughter of Jack Jermy-Doyle. Jak Fairclough, a 29-year-old resident of Blackpool Road, appeared at Preston Crown Court today and entered a guilty plea. Meanwhile, a second individual, Jake Parkinson, 22, of Bow Lane, appeared in court and denied the charge of manslaughter. He has been remanded in custody and is set to face trial next year.

The unfortunate incident took place on the junction of Harris Street and Birley Street in Preston on August 12, 2022. Jack Jermy-Doyle, who was 25 at the time, was involved in an altercation with two men. Subsequently, he was assaulted and suffered serious injuries. Emergency services were called promptly, and Jack was transported to a nearby hospital. However, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he tragically succumbed to his injuries two days later.

The accused has been granted bail and will be sentenced at a later date, while the trial for Jake Parkinson is scheduled to commence on March 11 next year.

Throughout this difficult period, Jack’s family has received unwavering support from specially trained officers. They have been informed of today’s courtroom developments.