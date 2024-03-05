Detectives have taken significant steps forward in the investigation into the tragic death of George Eric Rogers from Enfield, charging a man and a woman with his murder.

Ellie Ackhurst, aged 30, and Anthony Elliott, aged 42, both of no fixed address, were formally charged with murder in the early hours of Tuesday, 5 March. Ackhurst is set to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court, while Elliott will appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court, both in custody, later today.

The charges stem from an extensive investigation initiated after police received a distress call at 19:21hrs on Friday, 1 March, reporting an injured man discovered in the communal area of flats in Lockhart Close, Enfield. Upon arrival, officers found a 66-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. Despite the valiant efforts of emergency responders, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

While formal identification is pending, the next of kin has been notified, and it has been confirmed that the deceased is George Eric Rogers.

The Metropolitan Police urge anyone with pertinent information regarding the case to come forward and assist the investigation. Information can be shared directly with the investigation team via the following link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS24W20-PO1.

Alternatively, individuals can contact the incident room at 020 8358 0300. For those who wish to remain anonymous, the independent charity Crimestoppers offers a confidential reporting avenue at 0800 555 111.