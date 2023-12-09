Man and woman sentenced to a combined 16 years and 9 months in prison for their roles in the sexual abuse of a child

Naomi O’Brien, of Ashton-under-Lyne, received a total of 4 years and 3 months in prison, with 4 years and 4 months Sexual Harm Prevention Order and Sex Offender Notification Requirements for life.

Jonathan Walker of Pontsticill, Merthyr Tydfil, was found guilty of sexually abusing a 4-year-old boy, along with engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and possession of indecent images. He was sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison.

During the investigation, a chat was also discovered between Walker and O’Brien, indicating a sexual interest in children.

O’Brien incited Walker to sexually abuse the victim on multiple occasions in March 2023.

Following a complex investigation, and in conjunction with South Wales Police, Walker was arrested for multiple offences.

O’Brien pleaded guilty to three counts of intentionally encouraging and assisting another to commit a sexual assault against a child, two counts of intentionally encouraging and assisting another to engage in sexual activity in the presence of a child and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child. She was sentenced on Monday 20 November 2023.

Naomi O’Brien

DI Marsden, of GMP’s Online Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “Firstly, our thoughts remain with the victim and their family having gone through such a terrible ordeal.

“Following a tenacious and lengthy investigation of 1,865 messages, our dedicated team was able to prove that the female suspects’ chats were not simply a case of role play or fantasy – she had knowledge that the male had an interest in sexually abusing a young boy on the direction of her.

“This is a significant result for what is a very vulnerable and innocent 4-year-old child who was subjected to multiple counts of abuse, but also for all other children in the community who could have been subject to similar offending by a predatory female who was inciting others to commit acts of sexual harm against the most vulnerable in society.

“I hope the sentence sends a strong message to the public that we will pursue all available lines of enquiry to ensure we can bring justice to victims of serious sexual assaults.”