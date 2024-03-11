An 18-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of John Cavanagh in Uxbridge.

Jimmy McDonagh, of Dawley Avenue, Hayes, was charged with the murder of John Cavanagh on Friday, March 8. Cavanagh tragically lost his life following an assault on Dawley Avenue.

McDonagh was arrested on Tuesday, March 5, in the Ilkestone area of Derbyshire, following an extensive investigation by detectives.

Appearing in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, March 9, McDonagh was remanded until his next hearing at the Old Bailey scheduled for Tuesday, March 12.

The incident prompting the investigation occurred on Monday, March 4, when police were alerted shortly before 8:10 pm to reports of an assault on Dawley Avenue. Upon arrival, officers and the London Ambulance Service found a 44-year-old man, later identified as John Cavanagh, who was in critical condition. Despite efforts to save him, Cavanagh succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to the hospital.

A special post-mortem examination confirmed that Cavanagh’s cause of death was the result of a head injury.

John Cavanagh, a resident of the local area, leaves behind grieving family members who continue to receive support from specialist officers as they cope with their loss.

Authorities urge anyone with information relevant to the investigation to come forward and assist the ongoing inquiry. Those with information are encouraged to contact the police at 101, quoting reference CAD 6741/04Mar. Alternatively, individuals can provide information anonymously by reaching out to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.