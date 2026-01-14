Man Arrested After £100,000 in Fake Cash Found in Kidderminster

A 42-year-old man has been arrested following the discovery of more than £100,000 in counterfeit £20 notes during a police raid in Kidderminster.

Fake Cash and Printing Equipment Seized

West Mercia Police swooped on a property in Goldthorn Road after intelligence linked the man to selling fake money on eBay. Officers uncovered a stash of forged notes alongside tools used to produce the fake currency.

The suspect was held on Saturday, 10 January, on suspicion of supplying counterfeit banknotes but has since been released under investigation as inquiries continue.

Police Warn Public to Stay Vigilant

Detective Sergeant Matt Robinson from North Worcestershire’s CID issued a serious warning: “Following intelligence, we found over £100,000 in counterfeit money and related manufacturing equipment. The man was arrested on suspicion of supplying counterfeit notes.”

“We urge the public to learn how to check their banknotes and report any suspected fake notes to police. If caught dealing in counterfeit cash, offenders face criminal records, jail time, and confiscation of assets.”

Spotting Fake Notes

Check the texture and feel of the note.

Look for holograms and watermarks.

Use the see-through window feature.

If in doubt, compare notes with a genuine one or visit the Bank of England website for guidance.

Police remind everyone to be cautious and report any suspicious transactions to avoid falling victim to counterfeit scams.