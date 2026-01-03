Essex Police stopped a car in Running Waters, Brentwood, on Friday, January 2, after spotting it had no insurance. What followed was a major haul of Class A drugs.
False Details and Refusal to Test
The driver, a 61-year-old Londoner, handed over fake information and flat-out refused roadside drink and drug tests around 1pm. This instantly raised alarm bells for officers on the scene.
41 Bags of Suspected Class A Found
After arresting the man, police searched the vehicle and uncovered 41 bags packed with suspected Class A drugs. He now faces multiple charges, including:
- Possession with intent to supply Class A drugs
- Driving without insurance
- Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
- Failing to provide a specimen for testing
Police Crackdown on Criminals on the Roads
Chief Inspector Jennifer Bliss said: “Criminal use of our roads is unfortunately something we continue to see – and that’s why our roads officers play such a critical role in tackling those who cause harm in our communities, whether that is through driving behaviour or wider criminality.”