Essex Police stopped a car in Running Waters, Brentwood, on Friday, January 2, after spotting it had no insurance. What followed was a major haul of Class A drugs.

False Details and Refusal to Test

The driver, a 61-year-old Londoner, handed over fake information and flat-out refused roadside drink and drug tests around 1pm. This instantly raised alarm bells for officers on the scene.

41 Bags of Suspected Class A Found

After arresting the man, police searched the vehicle and uncovered 41 bags packed with suspected Class A drugs. He now faces multiple charges, including:

Possession with intent to supply Class A drugs

Driving without insurance

Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Failing to provide a specimen for testing

Police Crackdown on Criminals on the Roads