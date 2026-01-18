Man Arrested After Blade Attack on Police Officer in South Shields

A tense drama unfolded in South Shields today as a police officer was slashed with a bladed weapon during an arrest attempt. The 25-year-old suspect was quickly detained by officers after the shocking attack.

Incident Sparks Community Concern

Northumbria Police confirmed the incident happened shortly before 12:35pm in the King Street area. Two officers on patrol spotted a man of interest and approached him. But the situation took a dangerous turn when the man attacked one officer with a blade, leaving cuts on his face.

Officer Injured but Stable

The wounded officer was rushed to hospital. Thankfully, police say his injuries are minor. The attacker was arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm and remains in custody as investigations continue.

Police Reassure Public Amid Increased Presence

“We are aware of concerns in the community and on social media relating to this incident,” said a Northumbria Police spokesperson. “An increased police presence remains in the town centre to offer reassurance. There is no wider risk to the public.”

Authorities are urging anyone with information or concerns to speak with officers on duty. The community remains on alert as inquiries into the violent incident carry on.