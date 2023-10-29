Man Arrested After Car Plows into Nine Pedestrians at Central London Bus Stop

In a shocking incident that unfolded in the early hours of Sunday, a driver mowed down eight pedestrians waiting at a bus stop in Central London, leaving a trail of injuries in his wake. The unsettling event occurred at approximately 3:30 am on October 29, near Aldwych, a bustling area in the heart of the city.

The victims, who were patiently awaiting their bus at the Aldwych bus stop, were suddenly struck as the car veered off the road, causing injuries both to them and the driver. Swift police response led to the immediate arrest of a man in his 20s at the scene. He was apprehended on suspicion of dangerous driving and subsequently taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The repercussions of this alarming incident are still being felt as Aldwych remains closed in both directions, with road closures extending from Waterloo Bridge to Kingsway. A visible police cordon has been established in the area to facilitate the ongoing investigation. Aldwych is a vital thoroughfare, connecting the Strand, near Temple and Holborn Tube stations.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police has assured the public that enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are actively continuing. Importantly, at this stage, the incident is not being treated as terror-related, offering some reassurance to a city that has seen its share of security concerns in recent years.

Authorities are urging anyone with information pertaining to the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation. Information can be shared by calling the police at 101 or reaching out to the Met Police Contact Centre via ‘X’ @MetCC, quoting CAD 1295/29Oct.

As the investigation progresses, further updates will be provided to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this unsettling event.

