A man wanted on a prison recall is in custody after allegedly driving a car at police officers in Southampton. The shocking incident unfolded just after midnight on Paynes Road in the Freemantle area.

Car Crashes Into Police Vehicles During Escape

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary tried to stop the vehicle, which was being driven without lights. The driver then crashed into two police cars and deliberately drove at officers while trying to flee. Remarkably, no officers were injured in the terrifying ordeal.

One police vehicle suffered front-end damage, while the other was hit at the rear.

Suspects Held as Enquiries Continue

The 45-year-old Southampton man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.

Police located him amid enquiries linked to a missing person report.

Meanwhile, a 36-year-old woman from Ashford, Surrey, was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking. She is still in custody as investigations continue.