Man Arrested After Car Stolen With 6-Year-Old Child Inside

A 20-year-old man is in police custody following a harrowing incident in Birmingham today when a car, with a child inside, was stolen. West Midlands Police responded swiftly to the emergency, ensuring the child’s safety and initiating an investigation into the incident.

The alarming incident began when Police received a call reporting the theft of a car from Island Road, Birmingham. The situation escalated when it was revealed that a child, just 6 years old, was sitting in the back of the vehicle when it was stolen.

In a tense race against time, law enforcement sprang into action to locate the stolen vehicle and ensure the child’s safety. Fortunately, the situation took a positive turn when the car was found abandoned less than 15 minutes later. It was located at the junction of Brosil Avenue and Grestone Avenue, and importantly, the child was found unharmed in the back seat.

West Midlands Police apprehended a 20-year-old man in connection with the incident. He is currently in police custody as the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the car theft continues.