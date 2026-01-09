Man Arrested After Early Morning 'Shooting' at Police in Kirkdale

A 25-year-old man was arrested after a dramatic chase in Kirkdale ended with him firing an imitation gun at officers, Merseyside Police confirmed.

Domestic Incident Sparks Police Pursuit

At around 3:40am on Friday 9 January, police were called to a domestic-related disturbance in Kirkdale. When officers arrived, the suspect fled on foot. During the short pursuit, he allegedly aimed and fired an imitation firearm at the officers.

Thankfully, no one was hurt. The man was quickly detained and taken into custody. He now faces charges including possession of an imitation firearm in public, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, and harassment.

Police Warn of Dangers of Fake Guns

Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss said: “This was an extremely challenging incident for officers, but thankfully no one was injured and the suspect is now in custody. “The officers initially believed the suspect had a real firearm and bravely pursued and arrested him. “To the untrained eye, imitation guns or BB guns can provoke fear and cause serious harm. Using one against officers is unacceptable. “Our police face dangerous situations every day and will not tolerate violence or aggression. Anyone crossing that line must expect to face justice.”

Police Urge Public to Help Tackle Gun Crime

Goss urged locals to support the police, stressing the importance of community information in catching offenders and removing weapons from the streets.

“If you’re uncomfortable contacting police directly, call the anonymous Crimestoppers hotline on 0800 555 111,” he added. “We need to know who’s involved in gun crime and where these weapons are kept.”

If you have any information about this incident, contact Merseyside Police on 101 or DM @MerpolCC quoting log number 090 of 9 January.